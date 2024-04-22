Thailand urges peaceful resolution amid Myawaddy conflict

The Thai government has expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Myawaddy, urging Myanmar to ensure the conflict does not affect the sovereignty of both land and airspace and to maintain the safety of residents along the border.

According to Department of Information Director-General and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikorndej Balankura, Thailand communicated its urgent desire for a swift resolution to the conflict and the restoration of peace in the region in a message to the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand on April 20.







In terms of military preparedness, Thailand has deployed personnel from the Ratchamanu Special Unit and the Naresuan Force along the border to closely monitor the situation. The Thai Air Force is also on alert to defend the airspace, especially following reports of increased military presence from Myanmar in the town of Kawkareik.









Thailand is currently engaging in major humanitarian efforts, coordinating with Mae Sot Hospital to prepare medical supplies and equipment for emergency situations. Assistance is being provided indiscriminately to all affected, whether they are Myanmar military personnel, resistance fighters, or civilians. The Thai government is collaborating with international organizations such as UNHCR to support those fleeing the conflict, providing essentials like blankets, bedding, and drinking water and organizing food supplies through local and international partners.

Thailand has also outlined conditions under which it will accept military personnel seeking refuge, requiring that they disarm and assume civilian status upon entry, assuring them of humanitarian care and a safe return only when their safety can be guaranteed. (NNT)





































