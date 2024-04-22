Children infected with virus after attending foam party at Songkran festival in Suphan Buri

At least 65 children fell ill after attending a foam party during the Songkran festival in Suphan Buri province.

Their symptoms include diarrhea, stomach ache, nausea, fever and rash. They have received treatment at Chao Phraya Yommaraj Hospital and private hospitals.

Dr. Rattapon Wetsaranarasutee of the provincial public health office province, has formed a disease investigation team to examine all the affected children.







It was found that the sick children had visited the banana conservation center in Mueang district, Suphan Buri province, for Songkran water play.

The water tunnel and foam party were held at the event.

Upon examining the feces of child patients, it was discovered that they were infected with the rotavirus.







Health authorities conducted preliminary investigations and suspected that the cause might stem from the water. They inspected the water sources and play areas, sending water samples for analysis at the Medical Science Center in Samut Songkhram province, a process expected to take around 14 days.

Meanwhile, Anon Rakphon, Chairman of the Suphan Buri Banana Conservation Center revealed that the banana garden utilized the tap water. Subsequently, when the water became insufficient, water from the garden’s canal was used as well.









He apologized to the affected public and pledged to prevent such incidents from recurring. Plans are underway to dig an artisan well for next year.

A 29-year-old mother revealed that she took her 9-year-old daughter and 1-year and 7-month-old twin sons to play during Songkran at the banana conservation center.









However, shortly after arriving, she said they smelled a strange odor in the water, prompting them to leave. On April 18, the children began experiencing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, so they rushed to Chao Phraya Yommaraj Hospital for treatment. The elder twin has been permitted to return home, while the younger twin remains hospitalized. Adults in her house also fell ill later. (TNA)





































