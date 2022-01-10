Thailand urges nightlife workers to register for aid program by Friday

The Ministry of Labor has said that most nightlife industry workers who were affected by the government’s COVID-19 restrictions have been compensated, after 74,780 people received 5,000 baht in assistance payments from the Social Security Office (SSO) on Friday.







The Cabinet approved the relief program on December 21, 2021, allowing workers affected by closures to register under the social security plan under Sections 33, 39, or 40 of the Social Security Act to receive 5,000 baht each. 121,431 people working at night entertainment venues – such as musicians, singers, traditional performers, and nightclub comedians – were prioritized for the program that began on December 29.



The Ministry said only about 2,194 registrants have yet to receive compensation due to technical issues such as PromptPay activation failures or issues with linking their IDs to their electronic wallets.

SSO Secretary-General Boonsong Thapchaiyuth also urged unregistered workers to complete the registration process by this Friday, as they will have to be verified by related associations such as the Music Association of Thailand and the Professional Entertainment Network Confederation of Thailand by January 28, before being eligible to receive compensation. (NNT)



























