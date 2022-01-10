Thailand Named #1 Destination in Asia for Global Retirees

Internationalliving.com has ranked Thailand the best destination in Asia and the 11th best in the world in its 2022 global retirement index.

According to the website, the rankings and indices are based on various factors including the cost of living, food, medical cost, visa convenience, weather, things to do, tradition, and culture.







The website said Thailand has always been popular among retirees from around the world because the country does not offer only beaches and other beautiful natural attractions but also convenient places as well as friendly locals.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin of Prachuap Khirikhan are the top 3 cities among retirees. Foreigners can choose to live for different costs of living starting from 1,000 US dollars or around 33,000 baht per month.



Thailand is also well-known for its affordable and high-quality healthcare which is one of the first things retirees seek for healthy and secure living after retirement, while applying for and obtaining a long-stay visa is also easy and fast.

Meanwhile, this year’s top 10 countries for retirement are Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, France, Malta, Spain, and Uruguay. (NNT)



























