Thailand urges families to get senior members vaccinated

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is asking families to escort their elderly members to vaccination sites to ensure everyone is protected against COVID-19. The department has shipped out Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses to local hospitals in order to improve vaccine availability.



According to DDC data, 78% of COVID fatalities during the current wave have been senior citizens. Up to 53% of them were unvaccinated and 33% had received their second jabs more than three months ago.

DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the department had shipped out 3 million vaccine doses to local hospitals nationwide. With the latest batch, each sub-district health promotion hospital should receive 20 vials of the Pfizer vaccine and 20 AstraZeneca vials.







The DDC is advising senior citizens to get their boosters in order to help lower the risk of severe symptoms or death, noting that waning immunity after the first two primary doses can invite more serious symptoms after contracting the coronavirus.(NNT)

































