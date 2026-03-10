Thailand urges citizens to leave Middle East as regional tensions escalate

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East reported today (Mar 10) that tensions in the region remain volatile as missile and drone exchanges continue among parties to the conflict. According to Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent developments include an attack on an oil refinery in Bahrain and ongoing strikes in Lebanon, resulting in rising casualties. Authorities said there are currently no reports of Thai nationals injured or killed.

Officials stated that there are no clear indications that the United States, Israel, and Iran will return to negotiations, while leaders in neighboring countries continue urging diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising Thai nationals to avoid travel to the Middle East and urging those in high-risk areas to leave as soon as possible. Thai citizens in the region are also encouraged to register their contact details with Royal Thai embassies or consulates.

Regarding evacuation operations, the remaining group of 23 Thai nationals from the first evacuation round from Iran on March 7 arrived safely in Thailand on March 10 and were received at Suvarnabhumi Airport by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi. Another group of 69 Thai nationals departed Iran for Van, Türkiye, and some are expected to return to Thailand by air on March 11. At the same time, 14 Thai nationals are being evacuated from Iraq to the evacuation operations center in Van for onward travel to Thailand.

Royal Thai embassies and consulates across the region continue assisting citizens who wish to return home, including coordinating with airlines to arrange flights when available and facilitating cross-border travel from locations where commercial flights remain suspended. Authorities reported that a total of 351 Thai nationals have returned to Thailand so far.







Officials reiterated that the safety of Thai nationals remains the government’s highest priority and advised citizens to avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place. Thailand also called on all parties involved in the conflict to pursue diplomatic efforts and peaceful dialogue in order to prevent further escalation. (NNT)



































