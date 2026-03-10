23 Thai nationals evacuated from Iran arrive safely in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Twenty-three Thai nationals evacuated from Iran have arrived safely in Thailand after traveling through Türkiye as part of the government’s evacuation efforts amid tensions in the Middle East. The group, arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport today (Mar 10), was received by a group of Thai officials led by Vijavat Isarabhakdi, vice minister for Foreign Affairs.

The evacuees traveled together with another group that had returned earlier from the region. Officials said the operation was carried out through coordination among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thai embassies, and other relevant agencies assisting Thai citizens in affected areas.

Vijavat expressed relief that the group had returned safely and thanked the agencies and partners involved in supporting the evacuation process. Authorities stated that protecting Thai citizens abroad remains a top government priority amid the current regional situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to arrange the evacuation of additional Thai nationals from Iran. Another group of about 69 people is expected to depart soon as part of ongoing assistance for Thai citizens seeking to return home. (NNT)



































