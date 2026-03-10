Thailand launches five-year partnership to tackle marine waste and protect ocean ecosystems

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has presided over a signing ceremony establishing a cooperation framework to address marine waste and support the sustainable management of Thailand’s marine resources. The effort aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 14, which promotes the protection and sustainable use of oceans and marine ecosystems.

The agreement was signed between the Thai Coral Reefs and Marine Life Conservation Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Admiral Suvin Jangyodsuk, vice chairman of the foundation, and Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the department, signed on behalf of their organizations. Six partner organizations also joined the cooperation: Saen Suk Municipality in Chonburi, Tha Kham Subdistrict Municipality in Chachoengsao, the Federation of Thai Textile Industries, Amata Corporation Public Co., Ltd., Denso (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Banpu Public Co., Ltd.







The cooperation follows royal guidance from Princess Sirivannavari, which supports conservation of coral reefs, rare marine animals, and marine ecosystems while encouraging public participation in protecting coastal and marine environments. The program will apply circular economy principles by converting collected marine waste into useful products through recycling and upcycling. One product under development is turning sheets for bedridden patients, which will be distributed to disadvantaged individuals through the foundation.



Under the five-year cooperation framework, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources will provide research data, volunteer networks, and operational support for marine debris collection in designated areas. Partner organizations will assist with material processing and product development. The program is also expected to expand to include youth participation and environmental innovation activities to strengthen long-term marine conservation efforts. (NNT)



































