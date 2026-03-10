Thailand and U.S. launch ‘Hanuman Guardian 2026’ joint military exercise in Lopburi

LOPBURI, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army and the United States Army have launched the joint military exercise “Hanuman Guardian 2026” at the Ban Di Lang training area in the Phatthana Nikhom district, Lopburi province. The exercise runs from March 9 to March 20 and involves about 2,500 personnel, including roughly 1,500 troops from the Royal Thai Army and 1,000 from the United States Army.

The opening ceremony was jointly presided over by Colonel Chalermkiat Sirisomboon, commander of the 112th Infantry Regiment, and Colonel Christopher Nunn, commander of the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the United States Army. The training strengthens combined-arms operations and improves readiness to address evolving security challenges.

The exercise includes three main components. A staff exercise allows officers to practice operational planning and coordination at the regimental and battalion levels. A field training exercise places maneuver and combat support units in simulated operational conditions at the Ban Di Lang training area. A subject matter expert exchange allows personnel to share technical knowledge in fields such as air operations, engineering, explosive ordnance disposal, military working dogs, civil affairs, and intelligence.







Hanuman Guardian originated after discussions at the 7th Pacific Army Chiefs Conference in Singapore in 2011 on expanding training cooperation to address emerging security challenges. The first exercise was held in 2012 at the Infantry Center training area and included operational training as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities. The program has continued regularly as part of long-standing military cooperation between Thailand and the United States. (NNT)



































