Thailand moves to stabilize fuel prices, promote biofuels as global energy pressure mounts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has outlined government measures to stabilize fuel prices and reduce reliance on crude oil imports amid ongoing pressure on global energy markets. The government is using the Oil Fuel Fund to help manage diesel prices in cooperation with fuel traders while allowing limited adjustments in line with market conditions.

Authorities are also encouraging greater use of biofuels to reduce dependence on imported petroleum. Price incentives have been introduced to encourage motorists to switch to E20 gasoline, with stronger support provided for E20 than for E10. As a result, the price difference between the two fuels has widened, encouraging drivers to choose E20, which contains a higher share of domestically produced biofuel.

The Ministry of Energy has also adjusted diesel specifications from B5 to B7, increasing the biodiesel content from 5 percent to 7 percent to expand the use of palm-oil-based fuel in the country’s energy supply. In addition, the government is promoting energy-saving practices such as setting air-conditioning temperatures at 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, reducing electricity use in offices, encouraging remote work and online meetings, and maintaining vehicles to improve fuel efficiency.







Officials stated that Thailand is not experiencing a fuel shortage, although recent panic buying has temporarily increased demand at some service stations. Authorities urged the public not to stockpile fuel, warning that excessive purchases can create distribution pressure and safety risks. The government is also working to secure additional supply sources, expand oil reserves, and review fuel import standards in order to strengthen national energy security. (NNT)



































