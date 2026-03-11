Thailand upgrades online fraud investigations through partnership with Australia

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has stepped up efforts to protect consumers in the digital era by strengthening international cooperation to investigate online fraud and unfair business practices.

Santi Piyatat, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, and Angela Macdonald, Ambassador of Australia to Thailand, jointly presided over the opening ceremony of an international workshop on “Building Investigative Capacity,” organized by the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB).

Also attending the event was Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Secretary-General of the Consumer Protection Board, along with representatives from relevant agencies. The workshop aims to strengthen international cooperation in developing investigative skills and improving enforcement of consumer protection laws.

Santi said the government has instructed the OCPB to accelerate the development of investigative and law enforcement capabilities while expanding cooperation with international partners. The move is intended to help authorities respond more effectively to emerging threats, particularly online crimes and consumer exploitation, which are increasing as digital commerce grows.









He noted that protecting consumers—both Thai citizens and foreign visitors who purchase goods and services in Thailand—is a key government priority. All consumers should receive equal legal protection, especially in an era when online marketplaces and digital platforms have expanded rapidly.

The minister added that the growing complexity of online transactions and digital services has made consumer rights violations more difficult to detect and investigate. As a result, authorities must strengthen their expertise, adopt new technologies, and deepen cooperation with international partners to ensure consumer protection remains effective and up to date.

The workshop features lectures and knowledge exchanges from international experts and related agencies. Topics include the powers and responsibilities of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Australia’s consumer protection laws, as well as discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in consumer protection.





Experts from the ACCC also presented case studies on investigative techniques used on digital platforms and strategies for tackling emerging forms of online scams and fraud.

The meeting forms part of activities under a Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and the ACCC, aimed at strengthening the capacity of officials to handle complaints, conduct investigations, and enforce consumer protection laws more effectively in the digital age. (TNA)









































