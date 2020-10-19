Vegetarian Festival on Yaowarat Street, Bangkok’s China town, quiet this year

In Bangkok’s Yaowarat so far this year not many people have come to buy vegetarian food, and the entrepreneurs admit that their sales have decreased from last year because of the unfavorable weather including continuous rain, and the COVID-19 situation.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

On Yaowarat Street where the “Yaowarat Vegetarian Food Festival 2020” is held each year, people arrived to buy vegetarian food this morning but the vendors said that there were not many people because of the rain. It is expected that if it stops raining, there will be more customers. The event features clean, hygienic and safe “vegetarian food”. Booths selling food line Yaowarat Street. The event is scheduled to continue until October 25, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. (NNT)











