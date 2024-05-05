Thailand unveils soft power strategy for global reach

The government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to boost the nation’s cultural influence and economic growth through the expansion of its soft power capabilities. Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, during an event hosted by the Pheu Thai Party, outlined the government’s plan, which includes creating a television station dedicated to promoting the soft power sector. This platform is designed to provide a venue for industry professionals to demonstrate their talents and enhance their global reach.







As part of the plan, the government aims to establish 100,000 Thai restaurants and Muay Thai gyms worldwide by 2030. It is also initiating an initiative to translate and distribute Thai literature internationally and elevating Thai music and the Songkran festival to prominent international status.

To support these cultural campaigns, the central administration will expand Thailand’s Creative and Design Center (TCDC) supervision to cover 14 provinces by 2026, creating a network of hubs for creative education and industry integration.









According to Minister Jiraporn, this series of measures underscores the government’s strategy to use soft power as a tool for economic and cultural growth, potentially transforming Thailand into a key player on the global stage in terms of cultural exports and creative industries. Further updates on these initiatives will be provided as the projects develop, with legislative and infrastructural undertakings already in motion. (NNT)





































