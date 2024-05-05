PM visits Maha Sarakham and Roi Et

During a focused inspection tour of Maha Sarakham and Roi Et provinces today (May 5), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced a 90-day crackdown on drug trafficking, highlighting the issue as a top priority for his government.

During an onsite meeting, the premier outlined stringent measures requiring police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and various ministries to escalate their anti-drug operations and report back on progress. Srettha called for rapid asset seizures and stressed the importance of bolstering border security to prevent the inflow of narcotics.







The visit also took the prime minister to Wat Ku Phra Kona in Roi Et’s Suwannaphum district, where he evaluated projects aimed at improving water management. These initiatives are part of efforts to tackle severe environmental challenges, including drought and the risk of flooding, affecting the region.

In addressing agricultural issues, Srettha turned his attention to the Thung Kula Ronghai area, recognized for its potential to produce high-quality jasmine rice. The prime minister advocated for enhanced agricultural practices and the use of advanced technology to boost production and improve crop quality. He also encouraged local farmers to engage with new technologies and participate actively in government-led water management schemes. (NNT)















































