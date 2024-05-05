MSD Thailand forms strategic partnership with Siriraj Hospital and Mahidol University

MSD Thailand has formed a strategic partnership with Siriraj Hospital and Mahidol University to launch the Clinical Site Project to boost research and development in medicine and vaccines. The collaboration seeks to elevate clinical research standards and innovation in disease prevention and treatment, especially targeting emerging diseases.

Derek Siegers, Associate Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations at MSD Asia Pacific, stressed that this new partnership will bolster Thailand’s capabilities in developing innovative healthcare solutions, particularly in areas like oncology, infectious diseases, and vaccine-preventable illnesses.







Assoc. Prof. Winai Ratanasuwan, Director of the Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research at Mahidol University, said that the collaboration with MSD is expected to enhance the availability of advanced medicinal treatments and improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients in Thailand.

Dr Mary Srethapakdi, Managing Director of MSD Thailand, commended the long-standing relationship between MSD and Thai healthcare professionals. She mentioned the extensive history of introducing clinically approved medicines and vaccines in Thailand and highlighted the country’s potential as a hub for medical research and development, contributing to public health and economic growth.









A recent study by Deloitte, commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMA), found that every baht spent on clinical research in Thailand could yield three times the economic return. The study also underscored the government’s emphasis on healthcare as key to future economic success, noting that investment in research and development is essential for improving public health and economic prosperity. (NNT)





































