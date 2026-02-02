Thailand unveils cash rebates to power film, TV, and digital content industry

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture is implementing measures to support the domestic content industry, reinforcing the creative economy as a new driver of growth.

The Cabinet has approved cash rebates for Thai film, television drama, and series productions filmed in Thailand, as well as incentives to encourage foreign companies to outsource digital content production to Thailand. These measures aim to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and enhance the competitiveness of Thailand’s content industry.







Following the Cabinet decision, the Digital Television Broadcasting Association (Thailand) led a delegation to express appreciation to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul and Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised for advancing these measures, which have received strong support from Thai industry operators.

To advance the national content industry, the Minister of Culture officially introduced two key initiatives on January 27, 2026. The first initiative supports domestic film and television production, enabling Thai producers to create high-quality content and compete internationally. It offers cash rebates of 15 to 30 percent of eligible production expenses, with a base incentive of 15 percent for projects with budgets of 15 million baht or more.



The second initiative aims to attract foreign digital content producers to outsource production to Thai companies, thereby generating domestic employment and income. The government will provide financial support equal to 20 percent of contractual production fees for projects with contract values of at least 5 million baht.

The government stated that both initiatives are significant steps toward upgrading Thailand’s content industry and advancing a sustainable creative economy. (NNT)



































