Opposition parties urge EC accountability after early voting errors

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party have called on the Election Commission (EC) to take responsibility following reports of missing candidate names and misinformation during Sunday’s nationwide early voting.

While the EC described the overall proceedings as “orderly” with high voter turnout, several polling stations were marred by clerical errors and official misconduct that opposition members warn could disenfranchise voters.







Missing Candidates and Misinformation

In Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district, Chorayuth Chaturapornprasit, a People’s Party candidate, reported that his name was missing from candidate lists provided to voters in a province.

He cited a specific incident in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, where a voter found his name (No. 9) absent from the list. When the voter inquired, a polling official allegedly claimed Chorayuth had been disqualified.



“I am a 100% legally qualified candidate. There has been no disqualification whatsoever,” Chorayuth stated, demanding an investigation into the official for spreading “baseless” claims. “The EC must take responsibility for every potential lost vote.”

The Pheu Thai Party reported a similar lapse. Spokesman Suksit Srichomkwan said Surachat Chanprasit, a candidate for Sisaket’s Constituency 2, was initially missing from the posted lists at a major polling station in Nakhon Pathom. The list was only updated after a formal complaint was lodged by a voter.

EC Response: “Clerical Errors”

Sawaeng Boonmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission, acknowledged the irregularities during a press briefing but maintained they were isolated incidents.

The EC identified document set errors in Chonburi and Chiang Rai provinces, which Sawaeng claimed have since been rectified. He also addressed technical glitches involving QR codes in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, where links intended to facilitate information access incorrectly directed users to 2023 election data.





Regarding confusion over postal codes on ballot envelopes, Sawaeng explained that the EC uses a “specific constituency coding system” distinct from standard Thai zip codes to ensure ballots are routed to the correct administrative districts.

Despite the EC’s assurances, opposition parties continue to urge a nationwide audit of polling stations to ensure the integrity of the upcoming general election. (TNA)



































