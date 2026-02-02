TAT showcases Thailand’s sports tourism strength at Reignwood Icons of Football 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool attended the trophy presentation ceremony for the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 golf tournament at Robinswood Golf Club in Pathum Thani Province.

​Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Natthira Phaengkhun, Reignwood Park CEO Woraphanit Ruayrungruang, representatives from KIS International School, and senior golf club executives also attended and presented awards to the winners.







This international tournament brought together football legends from around the world for a thrilling match-play showdown between Team England and Team World. Blending the excitement of football with the precision of golf, the event delivered a unique sporting spectacle, with Team England ultimately claiming the championship trophy.

The event reinforced the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s confidence in the country’s capacity to host international sports competitions, supported by top infrastructure and facilities. Thailand’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, cuisine, hospitality, and welcoming environment continue to establish the nation as a premier sports tourism destination, attracting visitors from around the world. (NNT)



































