Election Commission issues final warning on poll blackout and vote-buying ahead of vote

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) issued a final warning on Monday regarding the publication of opinion polls and the legal consequences of vote-buying ahead of the upcoming general election and national referendum.

Seven-Day Poll Blackout

The agency announced a strict ban on the dissemination of election and referendum surveys starting seven days before the vote. The blackout period begins on Feb. 1 and remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2026.







The restriction applies to the public, media outlets, academic institutions, and research organizations. Under Thai law:

Election poll violations: Offenders face up to three months in prison, a fine of up to 6,000 baht or both.

Referendum poll violations: Penalties include up to three months in prison, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.



Crackdown on Vote-Buying

The EC also signaled a zero-tolerance policy toward electoral fraud, reminding candidates and voters of severe criminal penalties for “buying or selling” votes.

For Buyers: Those found guilty of purchasing votes face one to 10 years in prison and/or fines of up to 200,000 baht. Convicts will also have their voting rights revoked for 20 years.

The EC confirmed that informants who provide leads resulting in a conviction are eligible for a bounty of up to half of the total fine imposed.





For Sellers: Voters who accept money or benefits face one to five years in prison and/or fines of up to 200,000 baht and a 10-year ban from voting.

In a move to encourage cooperation, the EC stated that individuals who accept bribes but report the incident to officials before being arrested will be granted immunity from prosecution and will retain their voting rights. (TNA)



































