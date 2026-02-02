TAT to host Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026 in Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organize the “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026” to promote sports tourism and elevate Muay Thai as a cultural heritage on the international stage.

TAT’s Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business Nat Kruthasoot announced that TAT, together with Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and partner agencies, will host the festival under the theme “Ultimate Muay Thai Experience” from February 4 to 7, 2026, at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan.







The event will highlight Muay Thai as Thailand’s cultural heritage and support sports tourism. Activities include professional bouts, exhibitions on traditional ranking rituals, demonstrations and training in the four traditional Muay Thai schools: Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao, and Muay Lopburi, as well as Muay Thai training courses. Visitors can enjoy local cuisine, shopping, leisure activities, and concerts by renowned Thai artists.

TAT expects the festival to attract over 18,000 visitors and generate at least 214 million baht in economic activity.

A key highlight is scheduled for February 6, 2026, National Muay Thai Day. The program will feature a traditional worship ceremony and the Muay Thai Wai Khru ritual, led by master instructors, followed by a large-scale performance with over 1,500 participants to honor King Suriyenthrathibodi, also known as Phra Chao Sue, who is revered as the Father of Muay Thai. (NNT)



































