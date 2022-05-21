Thailand unlocks number of regulations to boost tourism effective June 1

The general meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has resolved to streamline the Thailand Pass system.

According to Maratee Nalita Andamo, Director of the News Division of the CCSA, Thailand Pass requires a vaccine certificate or a PCR or Pro-ATK Test result for unvaccinated persons, an insurance policy of 10,000 US dollars in coverage, and a passport. The system will automatically create a QR Code which will need to be presented to authorities upon entering the Kingdom. Furthermore, the responsibility for the Thailand Pass System will be transferred to the Department of Disease Control. Thai nationals will no longer need to register under this system. The changes will take effect from June 1st.



Director Maratee also said that the CCSA resolved to adjust COVID-19 zoning. The 77 provinces of Thailand are now grouped into Yellow, Green, and Blue Zones. There are 46 provinces under the Yellow “High Surveillance Areas,” 14 provinces under the Green “Surveillance Areas” and 17 provinces under the Blue “Pilot Tourism Sandbox Areas.” The details of these zones can be found on the CCSA’s official Facebook page “informationcovid19.”







The Director also said that the Ministry of Public Health has issued a new set of guidelines for people who are not considered high-risk individuals. The previous self-quarantine code of 10 days has been changed to a self-monitoring period of 10 days.

The meeting also endorsed the reopening of nightclubs, bars, and Karaoke venues where alcohol consumption is allowed until midnight. It also extended the implementation of the emergency decree on public administration in emergency situations for another 2 months from the 1st of June to the 31st of July.(NNT)



































