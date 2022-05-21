Day 2 of ‘Better Thailand Open Dialogue’ focuses on environmental sustainability

Better Thailand Open Dialogue, an event that looks into the future of Thailand, was held on Friday with a focus on sustainable development and environmentally-friendly practices.

Global warming is a problem faced by every nation. Thailand is tackling this issue while trying to create a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability.



Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said major pollution problems such as PM2.5 dust particles, wastewater, and land waste seem to be abating but not at a level one should be pleased with. Thailand can do even better to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. The main objective is to reduce the impact of climate change on Thailand itself.







Kulit Sombatsiri, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, said power plants and transportation systems are the main causes of greenhouse gas emissions. His ministry aims for decarbonization, digitalization, decentralization, and de-regulation for greener and better management in the energy sector. Energy and environmental protection must go together.





Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT, an oil and gas giant, said the company wants to achieve net-zero emissions before the national goal. PTT’s vision is “Powering Life with Future Energy and Beyond.” So, future businesses such as hydrogen power and electrified vehicles are among its green projects. (NNT)

































