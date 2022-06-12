Thailand unlocks and promotes proper use of cannabis and hemp

According to the Ministry of Public Health, cannabis and hemp are now delisted from Category 5 narcotic drugs, effective from 9 June 2022.

Only cannabis and hemp plants that contain less than 0.2% THC are allowed for possession, planting, and selling, but the ministry must be informed via the PlookGanja app.







The Government has a policy to liberalize the use of cannabis and hemp, with the following objectives:

For medical purposes; For economic benefits; For people to have a choice in taking care of their own health.

Extracts of cannabis and hemp with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) amount exceeding 0.2 percent of the total weight remain on the list of the controlled narcotics of Category 5.





The Government has a policy to liberalize the use of cannabis and hemp for medical purposes, so that they can be grown, sold, and possessed. It is also pushing for the development of cannabis and hemp as Thailand’s new cash crops to generate income for farmers and entrepreneurs.

The Ministry of Public Health has included medical cannabis and hemp in its service plan and has been promoting the proper use of these medicinal plants. It has also educated community enterprises and the business sector on how to cultivate cannabis and hemp legally and to accepted standards for both modern and traditional medicines.



The Prime Minister said that the Government would form a committee, comprising representatives from relevant agencies, academics, and the people’s sector, to ensure cannabis and hemp would be used legally and properly.







The House of Representatives on 8 June 2022 passed in its first reading the Cannabis and Hemp Bill, which allows individuals to grow cannabis or hemp for household consumption and to make use of the two plants for medical and health purposes. However, they have to register through the Food and Drug Administration’s website and application. (PRD)

































