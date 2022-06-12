Thai prisons releasing cannabis offenders after plant’s removal from narcotics list

Inmates arrested for cannabis offenses are being released from prison, as certain cannabis-related activities are no longer illegal in Thailand. The Department of Corrections says it is coordinating with the courts to facilitate the release of some 3,000 inmates.

Over 3,000 inmates arrested for single cannabis-related charges are being released after a warrant is issued by the court.







Those detained pending court decisions will also see their cases dismissed, while inmates arrested in cases involving cannabis offenses among other charges will have their cannabis-related terms dropped.

At an executive meeting of the Ministry of Justice last week, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin ordered relevant agencies to facilitate the discharge of eligible inmates.





The Department of Corrections had earlier coordinated with prison wardens to submit release requests to the court, in order to facilitate the issuance of release warrants. (NNT)

































