Thailand unleashes urgent rice rescue plan with premium prices, fertilizer aid and fuel backing

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has launched an urgent relief package for rice farmers. The plan includes absorbing one million tons of off-season paddy and providing substantial fertilizer subsidies to offset rising production costs due to instability in the Middle East.

​Director-General Wittayakorn Maneenetr of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) announced the measures on March 25, 2026, after meeting with the Thai Rice Farmers Association. Under Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, the DIT is implementing market-driven and cost-reduction strategies to support farmers during the upcoming off-season harvest.

​A key part of the relief effort is the 2026 Off-Season Paddy Absorption Project, which will purchase one million tons of paddy starting April 1, 2026. The Public Warehouse Organization will work with rice mills and cooperatives to buy paddy at 300 baht per ton above the market price. The initiative will launch in five provinces: Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet, and Sukhothai.

​To increase competition and transparency, the DIT is organizing “Paddy Central Markets” in major production areas through May 2026. These markets connect farmers directly with outside buyers, reduce transport costs, and offer prices 200–400 baht per ton above local averages. Weights and measures officials have been deployed to ensure fair moisture testing and weighing standards.



​To address production costs, the ministry introduced the “Green Flag Plus Fertilizer” project. Farmers will receive a 200 baht discount per sack, up to five sacks, for a total of 1,000 baht. Holders of the Department of Land Development’s “Good Soil Card” are eligible for an additional 200 baht credit and a 200 baht coupon for organic fertilizer, bringing the total potential aid to 1,400 baht per household.

​The DIT also pledged to work with the Ministry of Energy to ensure sufficient diesel supplies for agricultural machinery during the harvest, addressing concerns about potential fuel shortages amid global tensions. (NNT)



































