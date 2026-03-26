Thailand tracks fuel tankers in real time as oil fears ripple from Middle East

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said the government is now stepping up efforts to address the oil situation, with all relevant agencies working together to manage the impact of global energy volatility. The move follows recent discussions led by the prime minister to review supply conditions and identify additional measures.

According to Phiphat, authorities are preparing to inspect GPS tracking data from fuel tanker trucks, which are required to have tracking systems installed. A monitoring center has been set up to track transport routes, detect any irregular movements, and identify possible fuel diversion or hoarding. Findings are expected within one week.

The government is also coordinating with law enforcement, customs, and energy agencies to carry out joint inspections of oil traders and fuel distribution records. Officials said legal action will be taken if irregularities are found, while oversight measures will continue to be strengthened.

Officials said Thailand has not reached a supply crisis, with current reserves sufficient for more than 100 days, although energy conservation should be encouraged if the situation persists. A recent development allowing Thai vessels to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz has also helped ease supply concerns. (NNT)



































