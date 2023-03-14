Thailand-U.S. strengthen partnership in preparedness for emerging diseases

Thailand and the U.S. strengthen public health partnership to prevent and prepare for the emerging infectious diseases in the future.

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. ambassador to Thailand on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during their visit to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).







On the occasion of 190th anniversary of Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relations and the 43rd anniversary of public health cooperation, both parties reiterated good cooperation between the two countries in various fields such as trade, investment, the Cobra Gold military exercises and health.

Since SARS emerged 20 years ago, the infectious disease surveillance systems have been put in place. The bilateral cooperation will focus on preparedness to cope with the newly emerging and re-emerging disease problem, said the the CDC director.







Regarding the Covid-19 situation, which has been improved globally, she said the CDC suggested a booster shot for the at-risk group aged over 65 years old.

The development of Covid-19 vaccine will focus on efficiency to work on all Covid-19 variants. (TNA)



























