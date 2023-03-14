PM inspects projects and observes livelihoods of Raman Thai indigenous people in Ratchaburi

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently inspected government projects in the central province of Ratchaburi.

The prime minister first visited an agricultural learning center in Ban Pong district, where he spoke with local children and encouraged them to honor the nation’s main institutions.







He also highlighted his administration’s work in the area, including the expansion of the Eastern Economic Corridor and the construction of roads and railways, which he believes will greatly benefit the next generation.

During his visit, the premier also spoke with a local abbot and discussed the progress of development projects in the district. He emphasized that these projects must adhere to rules and regulations while promoting good health among residents, with the goal of making Thailand the medical hub of ASEAN and the world.









Additionally, Gen Prayut promoted his government’s policy to drive the cultivation of 58 “economic plants” in each household, which he believes will provide financial value during difficult times.

Lastly, he and his delegation observed the lifestyles and livelihoods of the Raman Thai indigenous people. (NNT)





























