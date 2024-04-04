Thailand-U.S. promote security and law enforcement towards trafficking in persons issue

Mr. Chettaphan Maksamphan, Director-General of American and South Pacific Affairs Department, held discussions with the U.S. Congressional staff delegation led by Ms. Mary Vigil, Majority Staff Director, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee, U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs. This meeting took place during the delegation’s visit to Thailand from 30 March to 3 April 2024.







On this occasion, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to promote cooperation between Thailand and the U.S. in areas of security and law enforcement, enhancing partnership to address trafficking in persons, which is becoming a transnational challenge, particularly those related to cyber scams. They also exchanged views on Thailand’s efforts to combat human trafficking, as well as significant legislative developments in Thailand and in the region regarding human rights protection.







Furthermore, Director-General also requested support from the delegation to encourage members of the U.S. House of Representatives to consider joining the U.S.-Thai Alliance Caucus, which was established in the U.S. Congress to support Thailand-U.S. cooperation. (MFA)





































