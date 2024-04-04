Pattaya commemorates Thai Cultural Heritage at beachfront festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand -Pattaya came alive with the vibrant celebration of Thai cultural heritage on April 2-3, as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of the “Thai Heritage Conservation Project: Preserving, Promoting, and Safeguarding Thai Identity.” This event, held in honour of the auspicious occasion of the 69th birthday of HRH Princess Sirindhorn, captivated visitors along the beachfront of central Pattaya.

The event was a splendid showcase of Thai culture, offering visitors a diverse array of activities aimed at both showcasing and preserving Thailand’s rich heritage. Within the event grounds, attendees were treated to a plethora of exhibitions and demonstrations spanning various facets of Thai arts and culture. Traditional painting, handicrafts, and culinary delights from the four regions of Thailand delighted the senses, while folk performances and the promotion of Thai silk and Muay Thai martial arts enthralled audiences.







The highlight of the event was the dedicated exhibition showcasing Thai cultural heritage. Here, visitors marvelled at displays of traditional arts and crafts, savoured local delicacies, and witnessed captivating demonstrations of Thai silk weaving and the ancient art of Muay Thai. The event drew a diverse audience, with both Thai locals and tourists alike enthusiastically participating in the festivities, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for Thai culture.







Mayor Poramet said, “Beyond its festive atmosphere, the Thai Heritage Conservation Project carries a profound mission. It seeks not only to preserve Thailand’s cultural legacy but also to foster awareness and appreciation of Thai identity both domestically and internationally. Through events like the one in Pattaya, the project aims to reignite a sense of pride in Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring its continued vibrancy for generations to come.”





































