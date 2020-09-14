Thailand tries hard to screen out Covid-19 along the border

The Department of Disease Control is closely monitoring the coronavirus disease 2019 situation in Myanmar where 173 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours while Thailand has come up with serious disease control measures.







Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, said there were reports of Covid-19 spreads in neighboring countries namely Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

According to him, as of Sunday, Covid-19 cases rose by 173 in 24 hours to 2,595 in Myanmar while total cases amounted to 1,060 in Vietnam, 274 in Cambodia and 23 in Laos. Given the situations, Thailand is facing disease threats from illegal immigration from neighboring countries and all parties must strictly impose disease control measures along the border and in the provinces where migrants usually work.









The Ministry of Public Health has assigned village-based health volunteers and foreign health volunteers to watch out for illegal migrants in border areas.

It has also educated the volunteers on the detection of infected people and prepared local quarantine facilities. Besides, it is advising local people to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Dr Suwannachai said people should seriously follow guidelines from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and have confidence in the strong public health system of the country. (TNA)











