Thai PM hands over 60 houses under ‘Pracharat–Bangsue Pond Development Project’ in Bangkok

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the handover ceremony of 60 houses to community people in Bangsue Pond area (Bangkok’s Chatuchak district) under the “Pracharat–Bangsue Pond Development Project”. Participating in the ceremony were Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda, CEO of Siam Cement Group (SCG) Roongrote Rangsiyopash, Community Organizations Development Institute (Public Organization)’s president Maitree Inthusut, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s executives, and SCG executives. There, the Prime Minister watched a short video on “Reviving Bangsue Pond: Urban Community Living Model”, and handed over house registry to a community representative.







The Prime Minister, then, stated that the Government has placed importance on enhancing equality and opportunity for low-income earners and uplift their quality of life. Housing infrastructure development, in both Bangkok and provinces across the country, is part of the Government’s 20-Year Housing Development Master Plan (2017-2036), which also includes canal and pond improvement.









The Prime Minister encouraged the people to heed and follow His Majesty King Rama IX’s teachings on space optimization to create extra jobs and earn extra incomes. Everyone should also gain the knowledge of financial management for their future stability, regarding to which the Prime Minister raised an example of the village savings fund scheme implemented in the villages throughout the country. He reaffirmed that the Government strives to administer the country for the sake of public benefits.

The Prime Minister, later, had a conversation with the community representative, and observed the progress of “Pracharat–Bangsue Pond Development Project”, and a recycled plastic road, which is a model project aimed to create new value for plastic waste and advance a circular economy. He was also presented with an exhibition on “Strong Communities”, and “Zyclonic™ by SCG” reusable water system, which helps turn dirty greywater into pathogen-free reusable water for toilet flushing and irrigation utilizing biological and electro-chemical processes. All these projects and innovations are aimed to uplift people’s quality of life and promote social and environmental improvement.

















