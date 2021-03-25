Bangkok to host ‘Longboard Dance Thailand 2021’ May 22 – 23 at Siam Paragon

As skateboard riding is a very popular sport at present, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration joined hands with le coq sportif Thailand, to hold ‘Longboard Dance Thailand 2021’



BMA spokesperson, Police Captain Pongsakorn Kwanmuang together with President of Thailand Longboard Freestyle Dancing Association Mr. Attarapon Ketdee and ICC International company limited, held a media conference to announce the competition. The longboard dance competition will be held between May 22 and 23 at Siam Paragon to choose a winner as Thailand’s representative in world stage competitions.







Longboards are a kind of skateboard that are usually longer and wider with larger wheels than skateboards, and are used in an extreme sport played out on longboards. Players can also design their own dances freely.

Longboarders can apply to take part in the 200,000 baht reward competition from April 1st to May 10th, with payment of a 500 baht fee.







The application fee will be donated to a charity without any deduction.

For more information, please visit Facebook page le coq sportif Thailand. (NNT)













