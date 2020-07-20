Jazz concert for Hua Hin this coming long weekend July 25-27

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with Let’s Sea Hua Hin’s Beach Restaurant is staging a three-day mini jazz concert during this coming long weekend.







The Royal Thai Government has approved Monday, 27 July as a substitute Songkran holiday while Tuesday, 28 July is already a holiday observing the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) creating a long weekend from 25-28 July (Saturday to Tuesday).

The “Live Hua Hin Life – Live Hua Hin Jazz” concert will take place from 25-27 July (Saturday to Monday), from 19.30-22.30 Hrs. It will feature Thailand’s top jazz guitarist, Mr. Changton Kunjara Na Ayuthaya; bassist, Mr. Theerawat Tunbut; saxophonist, Mr. Natthapol Feung-agsorn, and vocalist, Ms. Buntita Prachamorn.

The event will observe the ‘new normal’ arrangement, including social distancing rules and strict health and safety standards to form part of the nationwide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets to the live jazz performance, inclusive of food and beverages, are priced at 1,000 Baht, 1,500 Baht and 2,500 Baht, and will be available to a limited number of guests under the ‘new normal’ approach.

For more information or reservations, please call Tel.: +66 (0) 3253-6888 or [email protected] (tatnews.org)












