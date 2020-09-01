Thailand tourism promotion with ‘Care, Clean and Clear’ to ensure good health for tourists

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are promoting tourism with the 3C principle of Care, Clean and Clear to ensure good health for tourists.







Wacharapong Khuwijitsuwan, secretary to the minister of public health, said after chairing a workshop on food hygiene at tourist destinations that the two ministries were implementing the Care, Clean and Clear principle to guarantee good health in the tourism sector.

Care means standard services at hospitals. Clean refers to the cleanliness of premises including restaurants, food stalls and public toilets. Clear focuses on the good ventilation of places and buildings, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Bancha Khakhong, deputy director-general of the Department of Health, said the department and the Tourism Authority of Thailand introduced the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) as hygienic certification for restaurants, hotels, conference centers, recreational locations, vehicles, tour firms, beauty businesses, department stores, recreational sports facilities, event venues, theaters and shops.

The hygienic initiatives were being applied as Thailand logged a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019.

The British woman, 29, is a language teacher. She arrived from the United Kingdom on Aug 15 with her husband and daughter. Her infection was confirmed in her second test on Aug 27 while she had a fever and headache.

Total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,412, 3,252 of whom recovered and 58 died. (TNA)











