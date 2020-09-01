Thai tourism is recovering, but not restored

The Thai tourism is recovering but has not been restored to its normal level yet, according to the Economic Intelligence Center of Siam Commercial Bank which urges for more stimulus measures.







EIC stated that tourism-related data showed that domestic tourism was improving, especially in provinces near Bangkok. However, the business is still far below its condition before business lockdowns. The center also pointed out that tourism remained vulnerable regarding the risk of the second COVID-19 spread.

EIC predicted that the tourism sector would continue to be sluggish despite eased lockdowns. It explained that foreign tourists have not returned. Besides, domestic tours by Thai people have not been full-scale and they naturally spend much less than foreign tourists.







On average a Thai tourist spent 2,866 baht a day while a foreign tourist did 6,039 baht a day, the center said.

The government and the private sector needed to introduce effective stimulus measures and marketing campaigns to encourage Thai tourists to go on vacation and it would be helpful to support the tourism sector when it had to depend on local tourists, EIC said. (TNA)











