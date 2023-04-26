Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) to be postponed until September

According to the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the starting date of the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) has been postponed from June to 1 September 2023 to ensure that the TTF system will operate smoothly, while discussions are continuing with airlines to determine the appropriate collection method, in accordance with the rules of the International Air Transport Association.

Foreign arrivals by air will be charged 300 baht, while those who do so by land and sea pay 150 baht. One-day travelers will be exempted.

The ministry decided to impose a tourism fee for use in developing local destinations and infrastructure, as well as providing insurance coverage to foreign tourists.

However, the fee will not be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes. (PRD)















