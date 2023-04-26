Export of Thai-owned products and brands in 2022 accounts for 25.6% of total export value

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed about the export of Thai-owned products and brands in 2022, which accounted for 25.6% of the total export value. Some products saw constant increase each month in the export value despite a number of global challenges and economic recession.

According to the database of Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, export value of Thai-owned products and brands (15,337 exporters) in 2022 amounted to USD73,603.2, or 25.6% of the total export value. The top 5 Thai-owned manufacturing businesses that generated the most export value are: 1) precious metals, such as gold; 2) plastic beads and primary plastics; 3) cassava starch; 4) rubber sheet and block rubber; and 5) other electronic components and parts. The top 5 Thai-owned services that generated the most export value are: 1) watches and jewelry wholesale; 2) rice and rice products wholesale; 3) customs clearance agency; 4) liquid fuel wholesale; and 5) fruit and vegetable wholesale.







Trade Policy and Strategy Office also reported about the 13 products which saw constant increase each month in the export value. They are: (1) telephones and equipment; (2) transformers and parts; (3) jewelries; (4) copper and other copper products; (5) travel equipment; (6) paints and varnishes, and other colored decorative materials; (7) pharmaceutical rubber products; (8) pick-up truck and bus parts and accessories; (9) meat and edible parts of animals; (10) whiskey; (11) synthetic gemstones; (12) leather gloves, clothing and belts, and (13) perfumes and fragrances.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Government has placed great importance on providing support to Thai businesses and entrepreneurs. The EXIM BANK regularly follows up on the trend of Thai export, and encourages Thai entrepreneurs to keep themselves updated on new innovations and global markets, as well as to seek new business opportunities, for them to grow and be resilient to global export market volatility. (PRD)















