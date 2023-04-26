Thai Court upholds death penalty for cold blooded gold shop robber

The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for a former school director, convicted of gold shop robbery and murders in Lopburi.

Prasitthichai khaokaew armed with a gun stormed the gold shop at Robinson Department Store in Lopburi’s Muang district on Jan 9, 2020.







He shot dead three people including a two-year-old boy and made off with gold ornaments worth about 500,000 baht at the time. One victim was severely wounded.

The Supreme Court upheld the rulings of the lower court and the appeals court, citing he had committed the crimes in cold blood, so there was no reason to reduce the penalty. (TNA)



























