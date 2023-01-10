Thailand tops ASEAN poll for sustainable development

Thailand has ranked first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the fourth consecutive year, scoring 74.13% in an assessment of the kingdom’s progress toward achieving the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Referring to the latest sustainable development report, Deputy Government Spokesperson Thipanan Sirichana said the ranking reflects the vision of the government and Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for national development.







The spokesperson added that the poll was a key indicator that the government is on the right path.|

Thailand performed best in poverty eradication and is on track to achieve four SDGs, specifically quality education, clean water and sanitation, industrial innovation and infrastructure, and responsible consumption and production.







The kingdom is also improving in overall health and well-being, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, work and economic growth, and reduced inequalities.

Globally, Thailand ranked 44th, with Finland ranking first at 86.51%.(NNT)


































