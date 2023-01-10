Thai PM delivers Smart City logos to 15 cities in 14 provinces

Smart Cities logos have been given to 15 cities in 14 provinces in order to promote their capacities to attract investment from the public and private sectors. The success of these cities in developing into Smart Cities will benefit some 16 million people.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said the cities receiving the logos have played crucial roles in advancing city development and optimizing the use of resources. These undertakings help to improve people’s quality of life.







Gen. Prayut also thanked all sectors for having heeded the national strategy calling for the concrete development of smart cities. He noted work on this front was in compliance with the principles established by the Smart City Steering Committee. Said principles pertain to the establishment of the scope and aim of smart cities as well as physical and digital infrastructure planning. The principles also pertain to city database development, the provision of services in 7 aspects, and sustainable city management.







The prime minister added he observed positive changes in the smart cities during his visits to the provinces. Said provinces include but are not limited to Phuket, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Rayong, and Chonburi. Gen. said people’s incomes have risen while management and development of the smart cities there have yielded tangible results. He noted he expects work to be expanded so the smart cities ecosystem may reach other provinces and generate added value throughout the country.







According to the prime minister, connected development will bring about income and progress without leaving anybody behind. He noted, however, that local identities and ways of life need to be considered in the process. (NNT)

































