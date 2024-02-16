Thailand to utilize Huawei innovations to boost income for farmers

Thailand Trade Representative (TTR) Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat participated in a meeting with the management of Huawei (Thailand) Company Limited, along with the Executive from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC), in order to outline plans under the government’s policy “Market-Led, Innovation-Driven, Triple Farmers’ Income.”







The Trade Representative has disclosed plans to utilize innovation to help reduce costs, increase production, and boost income for farmers in three aspects. The first aspect includes utilizing energy innovation to "reduce electricity costs" for the agricultural sector, dividing projects into small-scale initiatives in highland and remote areas, and large-scale clean energy projects in MOAC's caretaking areas. The second aspect includes developing large-scale data infrastructure in agriculture and trade to enable market-led strategies, production forecasting, and effective production planning tailored to market demand. And the last aspect includes continuing the "Pirunraj" application to serve as a trading platform for farmers in a "From Farm to Table" format. In developing this platform, MOAC will collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce and other private sector service providers, such as WeChat and Line.







Moreover, Narumon highlighted that increased trade and investment figures will lead to higher incomes for Thai entrepreneurs. For the group of farmers targeted by the government to triple their income, MOAC has collaborated with experts from various fields, both domestically and internationally, to integrate innovations into the agricultural sector aimed at reducing costs, increasing productivity, and boosting income. (NNT)
































