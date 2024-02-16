Ex-Premier Thaksin exempt from Electronic Monitoring (EM) bracelet due to illness and age

The Department of Corrections has announced that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who will soon be paroled, is not required to wear an Electronic Monitoring (EM) bracelet when released. The agency explained that Thaksin is considered an ailing senior inmate over the age of 70.







According to the department, inmates who are granted parole will be released the following day after completing a 6-month term. If a prison has already coordinated with the Probation Department, it can release inmates on a weekend. However, if some places are not ready, the release may have to be postponed to a weekday.

The procedure will be determined by the Probation Department, which will set guidelines, conditions, and prohibitions for the parolees to follow.







Moreover, the Department of Corrections stressed that the exemption from wearing an EM device for paroled inmates aged over 70 has been a long-standing practice.

The department reiterated that everything is conducted according to legal procedures and regulations.

It also added that parole does not require notifying the court, and the paroled inmates can live their lives at home or in public. (NNT)































