‘THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024’ caters over 700 booths at IMPACT, Bangkok March 6-8

Thailand will host the 2024 THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024 next month. The fair will serve as a trade fair of hotel, restaurant, and catering products and services, with over 722 booths from leading companies around the world.

The event is an effort among the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, an international trade fair and exhibition center located in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.







The 2024 Thaifex will highlight the future of the HoReCa industry, while establishing Thailand as the center of HoReCa businesses of Asia. HoReCa is an acronym that stands for Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering/Café. It describes the sector of the service industry that encompasses those three types of businesses.

DITP Deputy Director-General Natiya Suchinda said that, by hosting the upcoming Thaifex event, Thailand will be pushed to become a leading hub for HoReCa businesses in Asia.







Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkul said that the event will showcase the innovations, creative designs and products developed from local wisdom to create soft power and international marketing opportunities.

Executive Advisor of Koelnmesse Thailand, Phusit Sasitaranondha, added that over 212 international companies will join the event.







They will demonstrate the products and services, focusing on innovations that will cater to the needs of modern HoReCa businesses.

The 2024 THAIFEX event will take place from 6 to 8 March at the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. The event aims to attract more than 20,000 buyers across the world. (NNT)































