Thailand to use amphetamine-making machine to produce Fah Talai Jone tablets

Thailand’s Justice Ministry has instructed the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to repair an amphetamine-making machine to produce Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis paniculata) tablets, to address the current shortage.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin explained that the ministry had earlier instructed prisons nationwide to grow Fah Talai Jone, to produce a medication for treating COVID-19 patients, and expects the Department of Corrections to produce approximately 4 million Fah Talai Jone capsules in August.







He said, as the current production may not meet future demand, the ministry has instructed the ONCB to repair a machine, previously used to make amphetamine tablets, which can produce approximately 20,000 pills per hour as a backup.

Mr. Somsak said authorities have to be well-prepared as Fah Talai Jone is accepted by many people as being capable of treating COVID-19, while the price of Fah Talai Jone powder may hit THB1,000 per kilogram. (NNT)























