Samui welcomes 500 vaccinated foreign tourists during first month of reopening

The president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said on Monday that Samui Plus is already a successful project. Over 500 tourists have joined the program.

It is now a month since the cabinet gave its approval for Samui Island to follow the Phuket Sandbox scheme, allowing the “Samui Plus model” to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists to the island.







According to the statistics, there are already 500 visitors comprising 320 tourists from European countries, and a further 257 who traveled from Phuket. Of the total number of visitors, two of them were found to have been infected with Covid-19 but had now recovered.

A closer look at Chaweng beach reveals tourists who have finished their 14 days of quarantine and returned a negative test result, now enjoying the surrounding area bringing activity to streets and beaches that had been silent for a year.



It is expected that more tourists will be coming to the island almost every day via Bangkok Airways, as 20 tourists flew in yesterday.

Ratchaporn Poolsawad, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, has acknowledged that with the number of tourists still low, it is likely that only about 60 million baht had been spent on the Samui Plus project so far.

However, Samui tourism is expected to welcome more tourists who have traveled on from Phuket. He also confirmed that Samui Plus is able to secure safety for all and asks all tourists to maintain the present hygienic measures. (NNT)























