4,000 foreigners registered for vaccines in Thailand will be contacted by related hospitals on upcoming dates

By Pattaya Mail
Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on August 16, 2021.
  • From February 28 to August 15, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 23.5 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 162,511 doses have been administered yesterday
  • Up to almost 4,000 foreigners registered via https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ will be contacted by related hospitals to be vaccinated on upcoming dates



  • COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+21,157)
  • The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the “7+7” model which will allow tourists to stay in Phuket for seven days before visiting other locations
  • Phuket authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions to August 31st due to the rising numbers of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (NNT)









