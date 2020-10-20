Thailand to target 20 million quality tourists with high purchasing power in 2021

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced its 2021 tourism plan that will promote safety, natural beauty, food and Thai characteristics and target quality tourists with high purchasing power.







TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said tourism next year would depend mainly on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and TAT based its tourism plan for next year on the best-case scenario that Thai tourism would start to pick up early next year or in the second quarter.

Under the scenario, Thai people would make 120 million domestic trips and spend about 800 billion baht next year.

For inbound tourism, Mr Yuthasak expected about 20 million visitors would arrive and the country should generate about 1.5 trillion baht from their spending next year.

In 2021 TAT will present safety, effective control of COVID-19, natural beauty, food and Thai people’s hospitality to target mainly quality and well-to-do tourists. (TNA)











