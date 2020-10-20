First group of Chinese tourists with special tourist visa enter 14-day quarantine in Thailand

The first group of STV (special tourist visa) Chinese tourists scheduled to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday and they will enter 14-day quarantine and comply with the strict public health rules.







Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yuthasak Supasorn said the 41 tourists from Shanghai will board a flight, operated by Spring Airlines and is set to arrive at Suvarnabumi Airport at 5 pm.









They will undergo testing and enter alternative state quarantine for 14 days.

After they complete quarantine and test negative for coronavirus, they can travel freely upon installation of a special mobile phone application that will track their location during their stay in Thailand. Initially, they will travel to coastal areas.

The second batch of more than 100 tourists will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Guangzhou and the same measures will be applied for them.

More tourists will gradually come, probably on charter flights to airports in the provinces that have alternative (local) state quarantine facilities to accommodate tourists. These provinces are Bangkok, Buriram, Chonburi, Prachinburi, Phuket and Samui Island in Surat Thani.

The pilot scheme to reopen to tourists will be evaluated next month for further expansion.

Thailand on Monday reported five new Covid-19 cases in state quarantine, bringing the total cases to 3,691. The new cases are four Thai nationals and a Kenyan national, who returned from Kuwait, Turkey, Japan, Bahrain and Kenya. (TNA)











