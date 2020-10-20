Thai government to resolve political conflicts in special parliamentary session Oct 26-27

The cabinet resolved to propose a special parliamentary session on Oct 26 and 27 for House representatives and senators to discuss political situations.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai confirmed the resolution. He told the cabinet that House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and representatives of the government and the opposition agreed with the special session for concerned parties to create understanding and resolve conflicts.









The opening of the special parliamentary session will comply with Section 165 of the constitution. The section allows the prime minister to ask the parliament president to open a special session on a major problem about national administration.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the government’s joint Centre for the Resolution of Emergency Situation did not discuss an end to the state of emergency that anti-government demonstrators demanded within this evening.

Twelve companies of police or 1,860 police officers were prepared to cope with multiple rallies, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Piya said during the past rallies, 76 people were arrested comprising 21 people violating the criminal law, 54 breaching the state of emergency decree and one who resisted police’s order. (TNA)











